30% hospitalized in England with virus were readmitted within five months: Study

According to a study, around 30 per cent of those hospitalized with coronavirus in England were readmitted for treatment within five months of their first release.

The study found "COVID-19 hospitalisation was associated with increased risk of readmission and death following discharge" as nearly

a third of people post COVID-19 hospital discharge were re-admitted and more than 1 in 10 died.

The research concluded that there was an absolute risk of post-discharge adverse events was greater for individuals aged over 70 years.

The study said the longterm burden of COVID-related morbidity on hospitals and broader healthcare systems is likely to be substantial due to increased number of infected cases.

"Individuals discharged from hospital following acute COVID-19 face elevated rates of mortality, readmission and multi-organ dysfunction," the study found.

"Of 47,780 individuals in hospital with COVID-19 over the study period, 29.4 per cent were readmitted and 12.3 per cent died following discharge,” the researchers concluded.

There are over 3.4 million coronavirus cases in the UK which has been the hardest-hit country due to the virus. The number of fatalities due to the virus in the UK has climbed to over 90,000.

Large parts of England has been on a virtual lockdown even as the vaccination drive has been expanded. Britain extended its coronavirus vaccination campaign to people over the age of 70.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said some four million people across the country had been vaccinated.

Britain has set itself the goal of vaccinating 15 million people by mid-February, and the entire adult population by this autumn.