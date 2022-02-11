3 students sue Harvard for ignoring sexual abuse and retaliation by accused professor

Three graduate students from Harvard University have sued the varsity, for allegedly failing to act against a “star” Anthropology professor who sexually abused female students for decades and “contributing” to the culture of abuse.

The plaintiffs—Margaret Czerwienski, Lilia Kilburn and Amulya Mandava—have alleged that John Comaroff, a professor of African and African American Studies and of Anthropology, "kissed and groped students without their consent, made unwelcome sexual advances, and threatened to sabotage students’ careers if they complained,” according to the lawsuit.

The doctoral students, who have approached a federal court in Massachusetts, claimed that when students tried to report Comaroff to the varsity and warned the other faculty members about him, Harvard remained “indifferent”.

They claimed that Harvard administrators “brushed them aside and opted to protect its star professor over vulnerable students.”

“Harvard even allowed its investigatory process to be used in service of Professor Comaroff’s campaign of professional blacklisting,” the lawsuit reads.

The plaintiffs also said they are not alone in these experiences.

Comaroff was sent on unpaid leave last month after the university’s probe found that he breached sexual harassment and professional conduct policies, according to the student newspaper, The Harvard Crimson.

But the complainants called these actions “inadequate” and are seeking compensatory and punitive damages to be decided by a jury trial, as well as attorney fees, according to the lawsuit.

Harvard University, however, refuted claims of inactions. In a statement to CNN, they said that the lawsuit is “in no way a fair or accurate representation of the thoughtful steps taken by the University.”

Meanwhile, attorneys for Comaroff, who is identified in the lawsuit but is not named as a defendant, said in a statement that he "categorically denies" ever harassing or retaliating against any student, CNN reported.

He also denied allegations that he kissed or inappropriately touched a student.

(With inputs from agencies)