24-year-old masters student from India shot dead in United States' Ohio; police release pics of suspect

An Indian man pursuing higher education in the United States has died of gunshot wounds while working at a fuel station. The 24-year-old, as per a PTI report, was pursuing a Master's Degree in the US. He has been identified as Saiesh Veera, a native of the South-Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Veera was fatally shot in the Columbus division of Ohio State on Thursday.

The police in a statement identified the victim. They said: "On April 20, 2023, at 12:50 am, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Broad St. on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim, identified as SAIESH VEERA, M/O/24, suffering from a gunshot wound."

Reportedly, Columbus Fire personnel found him in critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1.27 am.

An online fundraising campaign has been launched to fund the transport of his body back to his native place.

Rohit Yalamanchili, who is overseeing the online fundraiser, said that the deceased youth's graduation from his master's course was just 10 days away. Veera was reportedly the first in his family to have travelled to the US for studies. His father had passed away two years prior.

Columbus Police, as per ANI, have released a picture of the shooting suspect and have asked for the public's help in identifying the person.

Taking to Twitter, the police department has shared the picture along with the message: "HELP US FIND THIS SUSPECT."

(With inputs from agencies)

