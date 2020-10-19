231 'radicalised' foreign nationals will be expelled from the country: France

Two days after a Russian-born Islamist beheaded a teacher, the French government is preparing to expel 231 foreigners for suspected extremist religious beliefs.



French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday outside his school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, in the northern Paris suburbs, by an 18-year-old man who was subsequently shot dead by police.

The attacker, who witnesses said shouted “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great” after beheading Paty, was shot dead by responding police officers.



Paty had shown his class cartoons published by the magazine Charlie Hebdo, which was attacked by Muslim extremists in 2015 over the caricatures — leaving 12 people dead and prompting massive demonstrations at the time.

The killing sparked outrage in France, and drew condemnation from President Emmanuel Macron and political parties.

France defines extremists as “people who, engaged in a process of radicalisation, are likely to want to go abroad to join terrorist groups or take part in terrorist activities.”

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government has been under pressure from conservative and far-right parties to take a tougher stance on non-nationals deemed to pose a security threat.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin asked local prefects to order the expulsions at a meeting on Sunday afternoon, according to the source and Europe 1.

Of the total number of suspects, 180 people are currently in prison and 51 were due to be arrested in the next hours, the police union source said.

Darmanin also asked his ministry’s services to examine more closely the requests of people wishing to obtain the status of refugee in France, the source said.

(With inputs from Reuters)