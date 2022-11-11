23-year-old marathoner sets record, plants over 23,000 tree saplings in 24 hours

A 23-year-old Canadian marathoner and environmentalist, Antoine Moses, has gone viral over the internet for setting a new world record of planting 23,060 plant saplings in less than 24 hours. It has gone viral at a time when global leaders at COP 27 summit are meeting and having discussions towards limiting global warming in the world's fight against climate change.

The video was shared by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on Twitter in which Moses can be seen continuously bending and digging a hole and planting saplings in a jiffy. The video of Moses which is from last year July has 1.7M views, in which he has made the world record for “most trees planted by an individual in 24 hours”.

Watch Here: 23-year-old Canadian planting over 23,000 saplings in less than 24 hours.

A 23-year-old tree planter from Quebec 🇨🇦 set a new world record by planting 23,060 trees in 24 hours.



Antoine Moses says he can plant 16 trees per minute, or one every 3.75 seconds..



Moses broke the previous record of planting 15,170 trees which was held by another Canadian, Kenny Chaplin, in 2001. The Guinness World Record website said, "The most trees planted by an individual in 24 hours is 23,060, and was achieved by Antoine Moses (Canada) in La Crete, Alberta, Canada, on 17 July 2021. Antoine has been planting trees for six years."

As deforestation is one of the leading causes of global warming, more and more people are trying to reverse the effect of climate change by planting trees and making man-made forests. The video of Moses is receiving praises on the internet from all over the world for taking such an initiative on his own as a concerned and dedicated youth.

Moses reacted and said that he was supported by a crew of six people in this endeavour. Over the years, Moses claims to have planted more than 1.3 million plants across Canada. In his Instagram post, Moses shared a picture of the Guinness World Record and says, "I'm proud to say that I'm Officially Amazing. Last year I broke the Tree Planting World Record and it has finally been approved by Guinness World Record. Thanks again to my amazing team that helped me go through this challenge!"

