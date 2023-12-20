2023: A year when world saw 'alien corpses' and heard about US in possession of UFOs

2023 has been a significant year for alien hunters who have been making efforts to find evidence of extraterrestrial life. From some studies suggesting that aliens are likely to have been sending signals from the centre of Milk Way to Harvard Professor Avi Loeb claiming that an unidentified space object (UFO) has crashed into the Pacific Ocean, the year has seen scientists trying to gather the tiniest proofs which hint at the existence of aliens.

But what emerged as breakthroughs were a whistleblower's claim of the United States possessing UFOs and non-human bodies and Mexico Congress displaying two alleged 'alien corpses', which sparked debates around the existence of extraterrestrial living beings.

US' ‘multi-decade’ programme to capture UFOs

In one of the most shocking claims ever made by a whistleblower, Retired Maj. David Grusch in the US Congress said that the country has a secretive programme which retrieves unidentified flying objects and reverse engineers them.

Grusch had stated that the head of a government task force on UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena) had given him the task of identifying all highly classified programmes in 2019 which were related to the mission of the task force.

“I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering programme to which I was denied access,” he had said. Grusch had added that the US had information regarding “non-human” activity since the 1930s. The claims made by Grusch were denied by the Pentagon.

Mexico's 'alien' corpses

The story of whether aliens exist and if the US has UFOs in its possession took an interesting turn when two alleged 'alien corpses' were put on display in Mexico Congress in an unusual event, while the world wondered what these actually were. The corpses were said to have been retrieved from Cusco, Peru and are estimated to have been fossilised nearly 1,000 years ago.

Journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan, who presented the corpses in windowed boxes, said, ''These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution… These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom [algae] mines, and were later fossilised.''

Watch: NASA uses laser technology to send the first-ever cat footage from deep space He further informed Congress that the two corpses' DNA samples had been tested and compared to other samples after which it was found that nearly 30 per cent of their DNA specimen was ''unknown''. In the X-rays of the alien corpses, eggs were also seen present inside one of the bodies, which also had rare metal implants. It was also claimed that corpses did not have any lungs or ribs.

NASA, however, decided to remain neutral on the matter, till the samples are not scientifically tested by them. They asked the Mexican government to hand them over the specimen so that they could study it and ascertain if it really had links to extraterrestrial beings.

Even though scientists and alien hunters moved with great speed in 2023 to solve curiosities around 'alien life', many questions still remain unresolved and may find a breakthrough in 2024.