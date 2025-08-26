/20+ countries suspend parcel deliveries to US as new tariff rules take effect from Aug 29 —Here's the full list

After India announced on August 23 that it would temporarily suspend all types of postal articles to the United States amid President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs, several nations paused or suspended parcel shipments to the US. The development unfolded after the decision of the US government to eliminate the 'de minimis' exemption, effective from August 29, 2025, according to a report by Associated Press.

As per the Washington Post, this exemption previously allowed international packages valued under $800 to enter the US without duties. However, after the change of the rule, all low-value imports will now face standard tariffs or fixed fees, sparking confusion and operational challenges among global carriers. Postal operators across Europe, Asia, and Australia, covering over 20 countries, have suspended deliveries as they await clarity and adapt to new regulatory demands.

Full list of countries halting postal services to the US

Europe: Germany (DHL/Deutsche Post), France (La Poste), UK (Royal Mail), Italy (Poste Italiane), Spain (Correos), Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Netherlands, and other PostEurop members.

Asia-Pacific: India (India Post), Singapore (SingPost), Thailand, South Korea, Japan (Japan Post), New Zealand, and Australia (Australia Post).

Why are countries suspending postal deliveries to the US?

Several countries have suspended postal deliveries to the US after Washington scrapped the long-standing 'de minimis' exemption, which will be effective from 29 Aug 2025. Earlier, parcels costing below $800 could enter duty-free, but now all imports, regardless of value it will face tariffs and customs data rules.

In response, over 20 countries from Asia, Europe and Australia have temporarily paused shipments. However, this move could disrupt global e-commerce, raising costs for sellers and buyers. These suspensions could impose widespread uncertainty in handling duty collection, regulatory compliance, and data transmission requirements for the US Customs and Border Protection.