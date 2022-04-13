2 Sikh men attacked in alleged hate crime incident in New York

Two Sikh men were attacked in an alleged hate crime incident in New York, reports said.

The men were reportedly attacked as they were taking a morning walk in the Richmond Hills area of New York.

Reports claimed one suspect has been arrested. Police claimed they are hunting for another suspect linked to the assault.

2nd attack on 2 Sikhs within 10 days exactly at same location in Richmond Hill

2nd attack on 2 Sikhs within 10 days exactly at same location in Richmond Hill

Apparently, targeted hate attacks against Sikhs happening in continuation. We condemn this in strong words. These shd be investigated & perpetrators must be held accountable

Reports say the Sikh civil rights organisation is assisting the victim.

The attack reportedly took place in the same area where a member of the community was attacked ten days ago.

Earlier this month, a 70-year-old Sikh man was attacked in New York while he was taking a stroll in the morning. The man named Nirmal Singh suffered a broken nose and bruises due to the attack in the Richmond Hill area.

Nirmal Singh had reportedly recently come to the United States. Singh said he was punched from behind. People had taken out a solidarity rally in Queens in New York to support Nirmal Singh and raise their voice against reported hate crimes in the city.

