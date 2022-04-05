70-year-old Sikh man attacked in New York; nose broken, receives severe injury

On Monday, April 4, a 70-year-old Sikh man was attacked while out for a morning stroll in Queens, a borough of New York City in the state of New York, according to ABC7 New York.

According to the police, Nirmal Singh suffered a broken nose and other bruises as a result of the unprovoked attack.

In his native Punjabi, Singh told ABC7 New York's Eyewitness News that he was hit from behind while out on his morning stroll in Richmond Hill, a business neighbourhood in New York City, on Sunday around 7 a.m.

The South Asian population in New York is upset, and the Indian diaspora in the area is frightened for their safety.

Japneet Singh, a community activist, feels the attack on Nirmal Singh was racially motivated.

Elderly Sikh Man Assaulted In Richmond Hill, New York. Nirmal Singh Lives Alone In A Residential Housing Provided By Gurdwara (Sikh Temple) 🙏🏽😢💔🅿️🌎 pic.twitter.com/tsSeamve8A — Punjabi Central Official 🅿️🌎 (@punjabicentral_) April 4, 2022 ×

"People approach us in a certain way because of how we appear, "he explained.

He went on to say that because of the turban they wear, Sikh men are the most vulnerable to hate crimes.

When the attack occurred, Nirmal Singh had only been in the United States for two weeks.

