15-year-old Spanish boy mercilessly kills parents, 10-year-old brother in argument over bad grades

A 15-year-old Spanish boy was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting dead his parents and 10-year-old brother following a row over bad school grades, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in a rural area just outside Elche, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the southeastern port city of Alicante, reports AFP.

The police were informed only on Friday after a relative who came to check up on them discovered the three lying in a poll of blood near their house’s shed.

Local and national police officers, as well as a team of psychologists, arrived at the scene which was cordoned off on Friday, Spanish media reported.

"The woman’s sister came to the house because she had heard nothing from the family and that's when her nephew told her he'd killed his father, mother and brother," a police spokesperson told AFP.

Autopsies on the victims are scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The 15-year-old minor was then arrested by police after he was found alone in the house with the bodies for three days.

Spanish newspaper El Pais citing sources said that while confessing to the crime, the teenager displayed “unusual coldness, without expressing remorse” at any time.

He told them he had “argued with his mother over his school grades” and then used his father's hunting rifle to kill her, then his 10-year-old brother and lastly his father.

The mayor of the city has announced three-day mourning for the relatives of the deceased.

Spanish media reported on Friday that the teenager would be taken to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office where he would be assigned a defence attorney. He will be placed in a reform centre for minors.

