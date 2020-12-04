15-year-old Indian-American becomes TIME's first-ever 'Kid of the Year'

A 15-year-old Indian-American has become TIME magazine's first-ever 'Kid of the Year' for her "astonishing work" in a range of fields, including cyberbullying and treatment to contaminated water.

"The world belongs to those who shape it. And however uncertain that world may feel at a given moment, the reassuring reality seems to be that each new generation produces more of what these kids have already achieved: positive impact, in all sizes," TIME said.

Gitanjali Rao was selected from a list of 5,000 nominees for 'Kid of the Year' award that was inspired by climate activist Greta Thunberg who was TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year' in 2019.

She was awarded for her "exceptional leadership" to inspire other young people to innovate by her research on artificial intelligence and carbon nanotube sensor technology to tackle cyberbullying and water contamination, TIME said.

Gitanjali was earlier interview by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie for the TIME special, in which she said that she looks to "observe, brainstorm, research, build and communicate".

During her chat she talked about her "astonishing work using technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying, and about her mission to create a global community of young innovators to solve problems the world over," describes Times.

"Even over video chat, her brilliant mind and generous spirit shone through, along with her inspiring message to other young people: don't try to fix every problem, just focus on one that excites you."



