15 spine-chilling Korean movies you should not watch alone

Korean movies have gained popularity worldwide over the past few decades, thanks to the rise of the Korean Wave. Also known as Hallyu, the Korean wave refers to the global spread of South Korean culture, including movies, music, TV dramas, and other entertainment content.

Korean movies, in particular, have gained popularity for their unique storytelling, well-developed characters, and high-quality production values. The South East Asian country's filmmakers have been able to create movies that resonate with audiences not just in Korea, but also around the world. Moreover, the movies have been successful in showcasing the culture, traditions, and values in a way that appeal to a global audience.

The international success of Korean movies can also be attributed to the growing popularity of streaming services like Netflix, which has made it easier for people around the world to access and discover Korean movies. Additionally, film festivals like Cannes and Berlin have also helped to promote the movies and bring them to a wider audience. Overall, the popularity of Korean movies shows no signs of slowing down, and they continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

Here are 15 Korean horror movies that you might find interesting:

1) A Tale of Two Sisters (2003)

"A Tale of Two Sisters" is a South Korean horror film directed by Kim Jee-woon, released in 2003. The movie follows the story of two sisters, Su-mi and Su-yeon, who return home from a mental institution after the death of their mother. The girls are greeted by their father and their cruel stepmother, who try to force them to forget their mother's death and move on.

2) Train to Busan (2016)

"Train to Busan" is a South Korean action-horror film that was released in 2016. The movie is directed by Yeon Sang-ho and stars Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, and Ma Dong-seok.

The movie follows the story of a workaholic father, Seok-woo, and his daughter, Soo-an, as they board a high-speed train to Busan. However, the train is soon overrun by zombies, and Seok-woo and the other passengers must fight for their survival as they make their way to the front of the train.

3) The Wailing (2016)

"The Wailing" is a South Korean supernatural horror film that was released in 2016. The movie is directed by Na Hong-jin and stars Kwak Do-won, Hwang Jung-min, and Chun Woo-hee.

The film tells the story of a small rural village that is suddenly hit by a mysterious disease, which causes people to act violently and become deranged. A police officer from the city, Jong-goo, is called to investigate the strange occurrences, but he soon finds himself embroiled in a terrifying supernatural mystery that leads him to question his own beliefs.

4) The Host (2006)

"The Host" is a South Korean monster film that was released in 2006. The movie is directed by Bong Joon-ho and stars Song Kang-ho, Byun Hee-bong, and Park Hae-il. The movie revolves around a family who lives by the Han River in Seoul, South Korea. When a strange and horrifying creature emerges from the river and begins to attack the city, the family finds themselves fighting for their survival against the monster and the government that is trying to cover up the situation.



5) Thirst (2009)

"Thirst" is a South Korean horror film that was released in 2009. The movie is directed by Park Chan-wook and stars Song Kang-ho, Kim Ok-bin, and Kim Hae-sook.

The film tells the story of a Catholic priest, Sang-hyun, who volunteers for a medical experiment to find a cure for a deadly virus. However, the experiment goes wrong, and Sang-hyun becomes a vampire. As he struggles with his newfound thirst for blood, Sang-hyun begins to develop a dangerous relationship with a woman who is trapped in an unhappy marriage.

6) Whispering Corridors (1998)

"Whispering Corridors" is a South Korean horror film that was released in 1998. The movie is directed by Park Ki-hyung and stars Lee Mi-yeon, Kim Gyu-ri, and Choi Se-yoon.

The film is set in a girls' high school, where a series of mysterious deaths and strange occurrences have been happening. The movie explores the relationships between the students and teachers, as well as the oppressive and hierarchical nature of the school system.

7) I Saw the Devil (2010)

"I Saw the Devil" is a South Korean psychological thriller film that was released in 2010. The movie is directed by Kim Jee-woon and stars Lee Byung-hun and Choi Min-sik.

The film follows the story of a secret agent named Kim Soo-hyun, who sets out to track down and capture a serial killer named Kyung-chul, who has murdered his fiancee. However, instead of bringing Kyung-chul to justice, Kim decides to take matters into his own hands and embarks on a mission of revenge.

8) Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)

"Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum" is a South Korean found footage horror film that was released in 2018. The movie is directed by Jung Bum-shik and stars Wi Ha-jun, Park Sung-hoon, and Lee Seung-wook.

The film follows a group of YouTubers who decide to explore an abandoned mental asylum known as Gonjiam Psychiatric Hospital, which is rumored to be haunted. As they venture deeper into the asylum, they begin to experience terrifying phenomena and soon realize that they may not be alone in the building.

9) The Silenced (2015)

"The Silenced" is a South Korean mystery-thriller film directed by Lee Hae-Young and released in 2015. The movie is set in 1938 in a boarding school for girls in Japanese-occupied Korea. It follows the story of Ju-ran, a new student at the school who becomes ill shortly after her arrival. The other students seem to be hiding something from her, and she begins to experience strange visions and encounters with a ghostly figure.

10) The Red Shoes (2005)

"The Red Shoes" is a 2005 South Korean horror-thriller film directed by Kim Yong-gyun. The movie tells the story of a pair of cursed red shoes that bring misfortune to whoever wears them. The film is based on the fairy tale "The Red Shoes" by Hans Christian Andersen.

The plot revolves around Sun Jae, a young ballerina who dreams of becoming the lead dancer in her ballet troupe. When she discovers a pair of red shoes in an old storeroom, she puts them on and finds that they help her dancing skills tremendously. However, she soon learns that the shoes are cursed and that they come with a terrible price. Sun Jae's obsession with the shoes leads her down a dark path of madness and murder, as she tries to escape their deadly hold.

11) The Mimic (2017)

"The Mimic" is a 2017 South Korean horror film directed by Huh Jung. The movie follows a family that moves to a remote mountain village in order to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. However, they soon realize that something is not right in the village when their young daughter, Hee-yeon, goes missing.

The story is based on the Korean legend of the "Jangsan Tiger," a creature that mimics the sound of a human voice to lure its prey. The film blends elements of horror, drama, and mystery as it explores the themes of loss, grief, and family.

12) Possessed (2009)

"Possessed" is a 2009 South Korean television drama series directed by Lee Yong-seok and written by Park Hye-ryun. The show stars Go Jun-hee, Lee Seo-jin, and Nam Sang-mi in lead roles and follows the story of two sisters who become entangled in a mysterious and terrifying supernatural occurrence.

The show revolves around the lives of Kang Pil-sun (played by Lee Seo-jin), a detective who investigates supernatural cases, and his partner Hong Seo-jung (played by Go Jun-hee), a young woman with psychic abilities. Together, they work to solve a series of mysterious and bizarre murders that seem to be linked to the supernatural.

13) Cinderella (2006)

"Cinderella" is a 2006 South Korean horror film directed by Bong Man-dae. The movie is a modern retelling of the classic fairy tale "Cinderella" and tells the story of a high school student, Hyun-su, who is mistreated by her stepmother and stepsister. One day, she meets a mysterious man who gives her a pair of beautiful red shoes. However, the shoes are cursed, and Hyun-su soon finds herself haunted by a vengeful ghost who wants the shoes back.

14) Death Bell (2008)

"Death Bell" is a 2008 South Korean horror-thriller film directed by Chang and starring Nam Gyu-ri, Lee Beom-soo, and Kim Bum. The movie takes place in a prestigious high school where a group of top-performing students find themselves trapped and held captive by a sadistic killer who is forcing them to solve a series of twisted riddles to save their lives.

15) White: The Melody of the Curse (2011)

"White: The Melody of the Curse" is a 2011 South Korean horror film directed by Kim Gok and Kim Sun. The movie follows an all-girl pop group called "Pink Dolls" who are struggling to make it big in the highly competitive music industry. When they are offered a chance to boost their career by singing a mysterious song called "White," they jump at the opportunity, unaware of the dark and deadly consequences that come with it.

