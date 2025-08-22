/14 MILLION illegal immigrants entered US in 2023 - Bombshell report reveals

A research group claimed on Thursday (August 21) that 14 million illegal immigrants entered the United States in 2023 - which is the highest number in all time. Although the number is still far lower than what the American President Donald Trump has estimated.
A research group claimed on Thursday (August 21) that 14 million illegal immigrants entered the United States in 2023 - which is the highest number in all time. Although the number is still far lower than what the American President Donald Trump has estimated. The Pew Research Center’s closely watched gauge rose from 11.8 million a year earlier and surpassed the previous high of 12.2 million in 2007, AP reported.