/14 children killed as roof of tuition centre collapses in Lahore, Pakistan

As many as 14 children, aged between five and 16 years, were killed, and several others were injured on Tuesday when the roof of a private tuition centre collapsed in Lahore’s Kahna area, said officials. Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer and Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran confirmed the casualties while speaking separately to media outlets.

After the search and rescue operation, a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said a female teacher and eight children were taken to Lahore General Hospital (LGH) with multiple injuries. Of them, five children were in critical condition, he said.

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Initially, some of the children were taken to the nearby Kahna Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital and were later shifted to Lahore General Hospital (LGH). According to an earlier list of the deceased provided by LGH, the victims were aged between five and 16 years.

The health minister said two minors were discharged after receiving treatment at the THQ Hospital, while the “rest of the four” were out of danger. It is unclear whether the four injured and under treatment at the THQ Hospital were in addition to those taken to LGH.

Nazeer said “around 20 people” had been trapped under the debris of the collapsed roof, including the 14 deceased children who were brought dead to the THQ Hospital.

Two individuals, including house owner, taken into custody

In a statement issued at 7 pm, Lahore Police said rescue efforts had concluded and that two individuals, including the house owner, had been taken into custody as part of the initial investigation.

Evidence was being collected, and strict action would be taken against those found guilty of negligence, it added.

DIG Kamran said the contractor who had constructed the house recently was among the detained. A part of the house was under construction, and labourers were working when the roof collapsed.

Lahore District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tariq Mahmood said the building housed a private tuition centre run by a woman resident of the area.

Roof and building collapses are common across Pakistan, mainly due to poor safety standards and the use of substandard construction material.

On Monday, two minor sisters died, and their cousin was injured when the boundary wall of their house collapsed in Alipur tehsil of Punjab’s Muzaffargarh district. Earlier this month, a roof of an under-construction room collapsed in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala tehsil, claiming the lives of three members of a family.

Last July, 27 people were killed and 10 injured when a five-storey building collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari area.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the police and district government authorities to determine the role of those individual(s) found responsible for the roof collapse and, consequently, the deaths, for criminal proceedings.