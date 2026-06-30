/Modi invites Iran's Pezeshkian for BRICS summit in India

Amid fragile situation in West Asia Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (June 30). During their conversation, Pezeshkian briefed the Indian PM on "recent developments" in the region and the understanding reached on the war with the United States.

The Indian Prime Minister welcomed the update and reiterated India's long-standing call for all disputes to be resolved through "dialogue and diplomacy" rather than escalation.

He also formally invited Iranian President Pezeshkian to attend BRICS summit in India in September, said Tehran in a statement after the call between both the leaders.

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India to attend Khamenei's funeral

India also assured the Iranian president that it will send a special delegation to attend the funeral ceremony of Khamenei.

"India would send a special delegation to attend the funeral ceremony" of the fmr Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, PM Modi told Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose funeral will begin ‌in ⁠Tehran ⁠on July 4 and conclude with ​his burial in the ​northeastern city of Mashhad ⁠on July ⁠9, will be laid to rest near the shrine of Imam Reza, fulfilling his wish of being buried next to one of Shia Islam's most revered figures.

Significant stake in Strait of Hormuz

PM Modi also stressed the importance of "continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability, while safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce in critical waterways".