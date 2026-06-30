/Modi invites Iran's Pezeshkian for BRICS summit in India

Amid fragile situation in West Asia Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (June 30). During their conversation, Pezeshkian briefed the Indian PM on "recent developments" in the region and the understanding reached on the war with the United States.
The Indian Prime Minister welcomed the update and reiterated India's long-standing call for all disputes to be resolved through "dialogue and diplomacy" rather than escalation.
He also formally invited Iranian President Pezeshkian to attend BRICS summit in India in September, said Tehran in a statement after the call between both the leaders.
India to attend Khamenei's funeral
India also assured the Iranian president that it will send a special delegation to attend the funeral ceremony of Khamenei.
"India would send a special delegation to attend the funeral ceremony" of the fmr Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, PM Modi told Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone.
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Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose funeral will begin in Tehran on July 4 and conclude with his burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad on July 9, will be laid to rest near the shrine of Imam Reza, fulfilling his wish of being buried next to one of Shia Islam's most revered figures.
Significant stake in Strait of Hormuz
PM Modi also stressed the importance of "continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability, while safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce in critical waterways".
New Delhi has significant stakes in the region with energy security, trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz, and the safety of its large diaspora in the Gulf and Iran. India imports substantial energy resources and relies on stable shipping lanes for its economy.