1.4 billion are only surviving on $5.5 or less in Asia-Pacific: UN Report

United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in its recent report has painted a grim picture of the workforce in the region. The report states that two-thirds of Asia-Pacific's workforce, 1.4 billion to be precise, is meandering on the verge of poverty by surviving on only $5.5 per day.

The report, released at the seventh session of the Committee on Social Development also added that more than half the region's population is excluded from any social protection.

“Our region spends less than half of the global average on social protection. Almost 60 per cent of the population has no social protection coverage against normal life events such as pregnancy, child-raising, sickness, disability, unemployment or simply getting old,” said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, executive secretary of ESCAP.

The vulnerability due to lack of social protection has far-reaching consequences. 85 million unprotected people have been pushed into extreme poverty, only managing on less than a meagre income of $1.9 per day. Meanwhile, 158 million of this class have plunged into moderate poverty, surviving on $3.2 a day.

According to the report, Asia-Pacific's labour productivity has fallen below the global average.

"During the pandemic, the lack of affordable health care and social protection contributed to pushing 243 million people into poverty," added the report.

The report also took into measure the climate change the Asia-Pacific region was witnessing and its effect on the labour class.

"The region is highly exposed to climate-induced natural disasters with detrimental welfare consequences for workers, as jobs disappear and businesses relocate."

The workers in the informal sector, especially in the agriculture sector, constituting one-third of the labour force were the most vulnerable group due to climate change.

To protect such class of citizens across the region, UNESCAP, on the sidelines of the meeting launched a Social Protection Online Toolbox (SPOT) that will help countries to broaden the social protection net for them.

(With inputs from agencies)

