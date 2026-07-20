/'$12 billion scroll': EU finds Instagram and Facebook's addictive design breaks its law

The European Union has put the scroll itself on trial. On July 10, after a two-year investigation, the European Commission announced preliminary findings that Meta is in breach of the Digital Services Act — not over what Instagram and Facebook show, but over how they are built. The addictive design of the platforms, Brussels says, may violate European law.

What The Commission Found

The Commission's preliminary findings name the specific machinery of the modern feed: infinite scroll, autoplay, push notifications, and highly personalised recommendation algorithms tuned for engagement. Together, the Commission says, these features fuel the user's urge to keep scrolling and shift the brain into what it calls autopilot mode — contributing to unhealthy habits and compulsive use of the platforms.

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It is a striking regulatory statement: the core design pattern of social media — the bottomless, self-playing, notification-driven feed — described by a major regulator as a potential legal violation in itself.

What Brussels Wants Changed

The Commission is calling on Meta to disable key addictive features by default — including autoplay and infinite scroll — to introduce effective screen-time breaks, and to modify its recommendation algorithms to be less focused on maximising engagement.

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In other words: the feed would end somewhere, videos would wait to be played, and the algorithm would be legally required to care about something other than keeping you watching.

The $12 Billion Number

If the preliminary findings are confirmed, Meta faces a fine of up to 6 percent of its total global annual turnover — which, based on last year's earnings, could exceed $12 billion. That would rank among the largest regulatory penalties in the history of the technology industry.

The findings are not final. Meta now has the opportunity to review the evidence against it and submit a formal response before the Commission takes a final decision.

Why This Case Is Different

Europe has fined big tech before — over privacy, over competition, over data. This case is different in kind: it targets design. No regulator of this size has previously declared that the fundamental mechanics of the attention economy — the features that made the feed the most successful product format in history — may be unlawful by construction. The logic, if it stands, extends to every infinite feed on every platform, from short video to news apps.

And Brussels has a track record of exporting its rules. Companies rarely build one product for Europe and another for everyone else — GDPR's cookie banners and privacy controls went global. If Meta is forced to cap the scroll in Europe, the design change could reach far beyond it.

The Bigger Week In Brussels

The Meta findings landed in the same ten-day stretch in which the Commission issued binding orders forcing Google to open Android to rival AI assistants and share its search data with competitors. While Washington debates a voluntary AI watchdog and Beijing recruits countries into its new AI governance bloc, Europe is doing what it does: regulating the machines directly.