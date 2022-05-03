$10,000-a-day fine for contempt of court: Trump says judge in the case is 'unfair'

Former President Donald Trump requested that his $10,000-per-day contempt of court penalties be suspended, stating in an interview that the judge in the case is "unfair", according to a Bloomberg report.

"We have a judge who has been unbelievably harsh," Trump remarked over the phone on Monday, a week after state court Judge Arthur Engoron declared that Trump broke a court order by missing a March 31 deadline to reply to the state's document demand.

"We’ve given millions and millions of pages and he says give more, give more, always give more," Trump said.

Alina Habba, Trump's lawyer, requested a New York appellate court to put the fine on hold, saying it was "patently illegal and unconstitutional by law."

She maintains that her client's personal records are not responsive to the subpoena.

The arguments were filed a week after Manhattan State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump and his attorneys had failed to show that they conducted a proper search for records sought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, in a civil investigation into his business dealings.

After failing to deliver any papers by the March 31 date set by the subpoena, James sought the court to punish Trump for contempt.

