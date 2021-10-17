10 more plaintiffs join lawsuit against Liberty University over sexual abuse

The turmoil over allegations of sexual abuse at Liberty University seems to have worsened as around 10 people have joined an existing lawsuit by saying they were drugged, raped, sexually assaulted or abused at the varsity, according to a new filing. It also said the people in power are refusing to act.

Alleging the university created an unsafe environment, Jane Does 13-22 joined the first 12 anonymous plaintiffs in suing the private school for the amount to be determined during the trial, revealed a status report from the US District Court for the eastern district of New York on Thursday.

"Since the complaint was filed, additional plaintiffs and witnesses have come forward. It is likely that, if the case does not resolve amicably, a First Amended Complaint will be filed on behalf of Jane Does 1-through-22, including certain current students at Liberty University," the status report of plaintiffs said.

It also asked the court to grant counsel's motion for leave to appear pro hac vice and place the matter on standby for three months in accordance with the university's request for "an opportunity to discuss an amicable resolution prior to the filing of a First Amended Complaint."

In July 20 filing, the original 12 plaintiffs alleged that the university "intentionally created a campus environment where sexual assault and rapes are foreseeably more likely to occur than they would in the absence of Liberty's policies."

"In short, Liberty University weaponised its sexual violence reporting policies by (a) offering the victims of sexual violence a confusingly worded amnesty that (b) was often ignored altogether in practice," said the complaint.

