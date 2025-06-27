/28 Tejas jets for price of one B-2 bomber? How it compares to F-35s, Rafales and India's Tejas jets— Full COST BREAKDOWN inside

In one of the biggest missions carried out by America, the US deployed its B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to strike Iranian nuclear facilities after it joined Israel in its war with Iran. The aircraft dropped 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs on Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow nuclear sites.

This was the first time, B-2 was used in combat in such a high-stake mission. However, the B-2 bombers remain exclusive to the US and are not available for any other country, and cost billions to produce.

The B-2 Spirit bomber is not just the most dangerous but also the most expensive jet. According to reports, developing a single B-2 bomber costs around $2 billion, and its price rises further when exported. Moreover, its maintenance also costs thousands of crores of rupees.

Comparing cost breakdown

India's Tejas fighter jet

There is a stark difference in the cost of a a B-2 Spirit bomber and India's indigenous Tejas MK1A fighter jet. The B-2 bomber costs Rs 17,142 crores ($2 billion), while a Tejas MK1A, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), costs somewhere between Rs 600 to Rs 638 crores.

With all the calculations, India could produce 28 to 29 Tejas MK1A jets for the price of one B-2 bomber.

With a state-of-the-art radar system, India's Tejas MJ1A is a 4 or 4.5-generation ultra-modern fighter aircraft.

America's F-35

Another American fifth-generation aircraft, the F-35 Lightening II, is estimated to be worth $110 million (Rs 942 crore) per unit in the international defence market, according to reports.

Similar to the B-2 bomber, the F-35 is a stealth jet designed to evade radar detection. There have been reports of potential sales of F-35 jets to India. However, no such confirmation has been made yet.

Moreover, it compared 18 F-35 jets that could be acquired for the cost of one B-2 Spirit bomber.

France's Rafale