/'Years of talks, no resolution': India–China disputes over border areas in Arunachal, Sikkim and Ladakh

The sticking points between India and China revolve around territorial claims, particularly in border areas that include Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, differing interpretations of the McMahon Line, and numerous disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, Sikkim, and other sectors. These disputes lead to border tensions, troop disengagements, and ongoing talks to manage the unresolved boundary.

Delicate points such as the Yangtse and the Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh have become flashpoints, with China seeking access to patrol areas that India has long controlled. The tension further escalated when such demands were seen as attempts at incremental territorial encroachment, according to a report in the Financial Express.

Border clashes and talks

Incident of December 2022, the Yangtse skirmish, where troops clashed using improvised weapons, which served as grim reminders of how misjudged actions can spark serious conflict. As per the BBC report, despite military-level talks, tensions continue. Troops from both ends clashed for the first time in more than a year in December 2022 near the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh state, the eastern tip of India, where some soldiers suffered minor injuries.

De-escalation work has taken place since a major clash in June 2020 during the Galwan Valley battle, where a fight took place with sticks and clubs, marking the first fatal confrontation between the two sides since 1975.

Another face-off in January 2021 took place near India's Sikkim state, between Bhutan and Nepal, where several troops on both sides were injured. Later, in September 2021, China accused India of firing shots at its troops. Then India accused China of firing into the air. However, both countries agreed to disengage from a disputed western Himalayan border area in the same month, according to a report in the BBC.

Meanwhile, several rounds of border talks with both military and diplomatic, have been ongoing for the past few years. India and China have exchanged proposals, agreed upon some guiding principles since 2005, and followed through with multiple rounds of working-level and senior-official meetings. Yet, resolving the boundary question in any lasting, mutually agreeable way remains elusive.