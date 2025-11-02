/'Wipe out the Islamic terrorists': Trump threatens military action in Nigeria over 'persecution' of Christians

US President Donald Trump has threatened military action in Nigeria if the Nigerian government “continues to allow the killing of Christians.” Trump on Saturday asked the Defense Department to prepare for possible military action and immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, “guns-a-blazing,” to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” the president said.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!”, he further added.

Situation in Nigeria

The US president’s comments come amid 'concerns' over religious violence and Christian persecution in Nigeria, which is sharply divided between a Muslim-majority north and a largely Christian south. Clashes between ethnic and religious groups are a frequent occurrence in the country with a population of 220 million, the largest in Africa.

Insurgent groups like Boko Haram have been trying to impose a version of Islamic rule that has led to killings on both sides.

Nigerian President Responds

Responding to Trump, the Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said that religious freedom and tolerance is core to Nigeria’s identity.