/Trump shares pics of Lincoln bathroom renovated in marble and gold

US President Donald Trump on Friday took to truth Social to reveal that he has renovated the Lincoln bathroom near the Lincoln Bedroom, on the second floor of the mansion where the Trump lives. He posted several pictures of the bathroom renovated with marble and gold. Prior to the renovation the 80-year-old Lincoln bathroom had pale green tiles and strip lights, according to a picture shared by the US President.

The renovated bathroom, according to the pictures posted by Trump, now has gold taps and mirrors, along with lavish white and gray marble walls.

"I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”

Pics of the renovated bathroom have been shared by Trump just days after the demolition of the entire East Wing of the White House in October to build a giant new $300 million ballroom raked up a huge controversy in the country

About the Bathroom

According to the White House Historical Association, the Lincoln Bedroom used to be the late president's office and cabinet room. In 1945 the bedroom was renamed after President Harry Truman ordered furnishings from the Lincoln era to be placed there.