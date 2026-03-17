/‘Will make Trump sorry’: Who is Ali Larijani, Iran's Security Chief whom Israel claims to have killed?

While Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, claimed on Tuesday (March 17) that Tehran's security chief, Ali Larijani, had been killed, Iranian authorities have not confirmed his death. Since the strikes that reportedly killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the start of the Middle East war, Larijani holds a position of immense power, becoming a central pillar of the Islamic Republic’s survival.

Larijani plays a far more visible role than the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has remained out of the public eye since his appointment. In a recent sign of defiance, the security chief is seen walking among crowds at a pro-government rally in Tehran. If his death is confirmed, it would be a massive blow to Iran’s ability to navigate both its hardline ideology and complex international diplomacy.

A pragmatic power broker

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Adept at balancing revolutionary loyalty with pragmatic statecraft, Larijani is central to Iran’s nuclear policy and strategic defence. The 68-year-old, known for his bespectacled appearance and measured tone, enjoys the deep confidence of the clerical establishment following a long career spanning the military, state media, and the legislature.

In 2025, he served as the head of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) - a role he previously held nearly two decades ago. In this capacity, he coordinates defence strategies and oversees the country’s nuclear program. He remains a key diplomatic actor, frequently travelling to Gulf states like Oman and Qatar to engage in high-stakes negotiations.

The 'canny operator'

"Larijani is a true insider, a canny operator, familiar with how the system operates," said Ali Vaez, the International Crisis Group's project director for Iran. Born in Najaf, Iraq, to a prominent cleric close to the Republic's founder, Larijani belongs to one of the most influential political dynasties in Iran. He holds a PhD in Western Philosophy from the University of Tehran.

A veteran of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), he led the state broadcasting (IRIB) for a decade starting in 1994. He served as parliamentary speaker from 2008 to 2020.

Despite being disqualified from the presidency in 2021 and 2024, his return to the SNSC signalled a shift toward a conservative leadership that values his reputation for combining ideological commitment with practical results.

Nuclear defiance and domestic tension

Larijani supported the 2015 nuclear deal but warned that external pressure could force a shift in Iran’s nuclear posture. "We are not moving towards weapons," he insisted to state television, "but if you do something wrong... you will force Iran to move towards that because it has to defend itself."

On the domestic front, Larijani faces significant international scrutiny. He is among the officials sanctioned by the US for the "violent repression" of the Iranian people following nationwide protests over the rising cost of living.

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