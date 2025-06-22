/‘Will be a legitimate target’: Iran warns of sending any military aid shipments to Israel

Iranian armed forces on Saturday (Jun 21) threatened to strike shipments of military aid to Israel amid the ongoing conflict between the two foes. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier warned that his country’s “response to the continued aggression of the Zionist regime will be more devastating” during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the official IRNA news agency. This comes as the tensions and military escalation continue in the Middle East into its second week. Israeli strikes on Iran have killed more than 400 people, said the Islamic Republic’s health ministry. Israel said that at least 25 people have been killed since June 13 due to Iran’s strikes.

“We warn that sending any military or radar equipment by boat or aircraft from any country to assist the Zionist regime will be considered participation in the aggression against Islamic Iran and will be a legitimate target for the armed forces,” a spokesman said in a video statement broadcast on state TV.

As the fighting between the two foes continues for more than a week now, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian warned of a “more devastating” retaliation should Israeli strikes continue. He added that the Islamic Republic would not stop its nuclear programme “under any circumstances”.

Meanwhile, Israel on Saturday said that it had killed three more Iranian commanders as its military operations against Tehran continue. Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Saar said that Israel’s military campaign have delayed Iran’s potential to develop a nuclear weapon by “at least two or three years”.

“According to the assessment we hear, we already delayed for at least two or three years the possibility for them to have a nuclear bomb,” said Saar. “The fact that we took out those people who led and pushed the weaponisation of the nuclear program is extremely important,” he added.

“We already achieved a lot, but we will do whatever we can do. We will not stop until we will do everything that we can do there in order to remove this threat.”