/'Wildly hyperbolic pretext': Trump sued in Portland after ordering deployment of 200 Guard troops in Oregon to protect ICE

The US state of Oregon and its largest city, Portland, have filed a lawsuit challenging US President Donald Trump's deployment of the state’s national guard, calling it an “unconstitutional abuse of power.” The suit filed by Democratic Oregon Attorney-General Dan Rayfield accused Trump of exceeding his powers. It was filed against Trump, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in federal court in Portland. After trump's order, Hegseth sent a Defence memo ordering at least two hundred members of the Oregon National Guard to be deployed to protect immigration enforcement (ICE) officers and government facilities.

In the lawsuit, the Attorney-General alleged, that the move was far from promoting public safety. "Defendants’ provocative and arbitrary actions threaten to undermine public safety by inciting a public outcry." “Citing nothing more than baseless, wildly hyperbolic pretext – the President says Portland is a ‘War ravaged’ city ‘under siege’ from ‘domestic terrorists’. Defendants have thus infringed on Oregon’s sovereign power to manage its own law enforcement activity.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump's deployment of troops

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday (Sep 28) deployed troops in the northwestern US city of Portland in Oregon to tackle a "domestic terrorist" network. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he has deployed ‘full force’ troops in ‘war-ravaged’ Portland at the request of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. He claimed that it is being done to protect Immigration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities from Antifa. On Thursday, Trump claimed that "crazy people" were trying to burn buildings in Portland, adding that they are “professional agitators and anarchists.” However, several users have expressed their outrage on social media and have shared images showing that Portland is “peaceful."

The Republican president had earlier mobilised troops against the wishes of local Democratic leadership in Los Angeles and Washington, DC. As per a Reuters report, Trump's move comes even as violent crime in Portland dropped in the first six months of 2025. Some reports also say that there is no clarity on whether the US president is warning about the use of full troops in Portland or directing the use of force. AFP reported that the Pentagon did not offer any clarification about the same.