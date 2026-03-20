/'Why didn't you tell me?': Trump stuns Japan PM Takaichi with Pearl Harbour swipe when asked about surprise strikes on Iran | Watch video

WASHINGTON: A high-stakes Oval Office summit between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took a surreal turn on Thursday (Mar 19) after the US President invoked the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbour to justify keeping Japan "in the dark" over recent Iran strikes under Operation Epic Fury. When questioned by Japanese media on why Tokyo wasn't consulted before the February 28 escalation, Trump fired back: "Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbour?" Despite the visible shock, Takaichi—Japan’s first female premier—successfully navigated the "diplomatic storm" to seal a staggering $73 billion energy pact, trading a "big hug" and a massive nuclear and gas partnership designed to save her tanking domestic approval ratings.

'Why Didn't You Tell Me About Pearl Harbour?': Decoding Trump’s Viral Jibe

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A routine diplomatic question during a press conference quickly turned into something else when Trump brought up Pearl Harbour during his meeting with Japanese PM Takaichi. When asked by a Japanese media person why allies like Japan were kept in the dark about US strikes on Iran, Trump didn’t answer directly.

Instead, he shot back: "We wanted surprise...Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbour?"

A video of the moment is going viral on social media. It shows how, for a moment after Trump's comment, the room shifted, and Takaichi's expression tightened. The comment pointed to the December 7, 1941, attack on the US Pacific Fleet, the moment that pulled Washington into World War II.

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Takaichi, for her part, did not engage with the remark. She kept her composure and let the moment pass, choosing not to escalate what could have quickly turned awkward. Notably, just minutes before the comment, Trump had struck a noticeably warm tone, praising Japan for “stepping up” on Middle East security and even telling Takaichi, “I’m very proud of you.”

He called her a friend. She greeted him with a hug. Then came the Pearl Harbour line.