/'Went to the island...': JD Vance links Democrats to Epstein, ends up renewing calls for release of controversial files

Just when the Epstein saga seemed to be taking a backseat with Trump's tariff pressure on the world and his possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Vice President JD Vance might have stirred up a hornets' nest with his latest comments linking Democrats to the Epstein Files. Vance accused former US President Joe Biden of doing nothing to release the Epstein Files and defended Trump, stating that he has demanded transparency on the issue. However, Vice President Vance's comments did the opposite of what he expected. It renewed calls for the release of the Epstein Files.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance said that Joe Biden did 'absolutely nothing' to release the Epstein Files. "Now President Trump has demanded full transparency from this. And yet somehow the Democrats are attacking him and not the Biden administration, which did nothing for four years,” he said. “The Democrats have tried to make this whole Epstein thing about anything but the fact that Democrat billionaires and Democrat political leaders went to Epstein's island all the time,“ Vance added. Vance also repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump that former president Bill Clinton went to Epstein's island. "Who knows what they did, but it’s totally reasonable to ask these questions," he said.

Vance's move backfires

Even as Vance did agree that there was a strategy meeting in the White House with Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI chief Kash Patel, he rejected the claims that they discussed the Epstein Files and the controversy around it. However, if reports are to be believed, the three strategised on how to handle media coverage on the Epstein Files. But Vance's comments did what the White House might not have expected. Republican lawyer George Conway took to X and asked if Democrats are named in the Epstein Files, then why aren't Trump releasing the files. Jon Favreau, Barack Obama’s former head speechwriter, said, "Release the names! Democrats, Republicans, billionaires, or not. What are you afraid of, JD Vance?” House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark shared an article that claimed Trump's name is in the list and wrote on X, “Who’s going to tell him?”

Epstein Files and the controversy around it

Recently, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was transferred from a Florida prison to a lower-security facility in Texas to continue serving her 20-year sentence. She was moved to a Texas prison days after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who also served in Trump's legal team, grilled her. Maxwell's lawyer, in a statement after the interrogation, said that she answered all questions and the truth will be out soon. As per several reports, Maxwell was seen carrying a box with her after she met Todd Blanche. Meanwhile, Trump said that he is unaware that Maxwell has been moved to a Texas prison.