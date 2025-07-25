/'Everyone should see what is there': Trump flip flops on Epstein Files 'SCAM' even as Ghislaine Maxwell 'answers all questions' by DOJ

Amid controversy over the Epstein Files, United States President Donald Trump has now called it a “scam" even as the Justice Department grilled Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned accomplice of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a long post on Truth Social, the US president claimed that the Epstein files ‘hoax’ was brought up by radical left democrats to undermine and distract from the achievements of his six-month-old presidency. He also added that the Democrats have gone “absolutely crazy”, like they went on the election fraud matter involving Russia. However, in a sort of U-turn, Trump said that people have the right to know whose names are mentioned in the Epstein Files, so that it's an end to “Democrat con job” and innocents are not targeted.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “The Radical Left Democrats are doing everything in their power to distract and obfuscate from our GREAT six months of service to America, results of which many are saying is the BEST six months in Presidential history. They have gone absolutely CRAZY, and are playing another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax but, this time, under the guise of what we will call the Jeffrey Epstein SCAM. As things are revealed and, I hope will take place quickly, you will see that it is yet another Democrat CON JOB. Hopefully, the Grand Jury Files will put an end to this HOAX. Everyone should see what is there, but people who are innocent should not be hurt. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Ghislaine Maxwell grilled by Justice Department

The Justice Department officials met with Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned former girlfriend of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on Thursday (July 24). The interrogation is part of an ongoing Justice Department effort to cast itself as transparent following fierce backlash from parts of President Donald Trump’s MAGA base over an earlier refusal to release additional records in the Epstein investigation. David Markus, Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney, said that she answered every question asked during a day-long meeting at a courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida. “Ms. Maxwell answered every single question. She never stopped, she never invoked a privilege, she never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly and to the best of her ability,” Markus told reporters outside the federal courthouse.