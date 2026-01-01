Google Preferred
  • /'We will come back', says Trump after removing National Guard troops from Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jan 01, 2026, 10:39 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 10:39 IST
US President Donald Trump

In an order last week, the claims made by the administration that the situation in Illinois demands the recruitment of National Guard to federal service was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Almost a week after the Supreme Court rejected Trump administration's claims that troops were necessary to protect federal agents working in Chicago to enforce immigration policies, the US President said Wednesday that he is removing National Guard troops from Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland and Oregon. However, while making the announcement Trump said that "they will come back stronger" in wake of any rising crime.

Taking to Truth Social , Trump wrote, "We are removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities, and ONLY by that fact."

“We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again — Only a question of time!”, he added.

In an order last week, the claims made by the administration that the situation in Illinois demands the recruitment of National Guard to federal service was rejected by the court.

“At this preliminary stage, the Government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois,” the court ruled, as reported by NBC News.

Though the decision involves only Chicago, it is likely to strengthen other challenges to National Guard deployments. However, the court's ruling is not binding for the District of Columbia, as it is a federal district, not a state.

The National Guard was deployed to the cities to curb “rising crime gone out of control” as claimed by Trump.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

