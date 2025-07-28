/'We’ll wipe it out faster than...': Trump's latest warning to Iran on nuke programme

US President Donald Trump, while talking alongside the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, said that if Iran restarted its nuclear programme, he would wipe it out faster than you can wave your finger at it." The American president commented while saying that the Islamic Republic “interjected themselves” into the latest round of ceasefire-hostage release talks in Qatar. “I think they got involved in this negotiation, telling Hamas and giving Hamas signals and orders. And that’s not good,” Trump said. “We will do that gladly. Openly and gladly," he added. He said that Tehran has been “talking about things that they shouldn’t be talking about” in recent media interviews.

Trump, when he was asked if he agreed with Netanyahu's claim that there was no starvation in Gaza, said, “I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry.”

Starmer intervened and added, “It's a humanitarian crisis. It's an absolute catastrophe. I think people in Britain are revolted by seeing what they're seeing on their screens.” The American president also said that the Palestinian militant group was unlikely to release the remaining 20 Israeli hostages. "That's like their shield," Trump said.

He further said that a ceasefire might be possible in the war. He said he has told the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approach the ongoing conflict in a “different way.” Moreover, the US president continued crediting himself for the ceasefire negotiation in previous wars - like the India-Pakistan conflict, as he said if he was not around, there would be "six major wars going on."

