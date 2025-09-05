/'We’ll die here': Hamas releases rare video of Israeli hostages in Gaza on 700th day of war; captives warn Tel Aviv against further offensive

Hamas on Friday released a video showing two Israeli hostages being driven through Gaza City, in what appeared to be an attempt to influence Israeli public opinion as the military stepped up its assault on the city. The nearly four-minute clip shows Guy Gilboa-Dalal sitting in a car as it passes through several locations, including outside the Red Crescent headquarters. Damaged buildings can be seen through the car window. CNN verified that the footage was filmed in Gaza City. At the end of the video, Alon Ohel, 22, appears alongside Gilboa-Dalal. The two embrace, with Gilboa-Dalal repeatedly saying, “I can’t believe I’m seeing you.”

Plea to stop the Gaza City offensive

In the video, Gilboa-Dalal says it was filmed on 28 August and that he has been held hostage for 22 months. He warns that Israel’s planned takeover of Gaza City will put their lives at risk. “I heard that you’re going to carry an assault on Gaza City, and this idea is giving me nightmares. What does it mean? It means we’ll die here,” he says. He claims that eight other hostages are being held in Gaza City and would also die if the offensive continues. WION has not confirmed that claim.

Released on 700th day of the war

The video was made public on the 700th day of the war, a day that saw protests across Israel calling for a ceasefire deal to secure the release of hostages. Gilboa-Dalal urges Israelis to demonstrate against the government and to demand an end to the conflict.

“We just want this to end. We want to go back to our families. We’re found adjacent to the military. We’re scared, there are explosions here, gunfire. Please return us,” he says.