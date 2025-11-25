/ ‘We’ll be back in…’: DOGE finally breaks silence on claims it ‘doesn’t exist’

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has finally broken the silence following reports suggesting that the agency had been dissolved eight months before its contract ended. Rejecting the claim, the DOGE called the report “fake news”, saying that it will be back in a few days with its “regularly scheduled Friday update”. This comes after a report surfaced citing a US official saying the department, which carried out a campaign of slashing government spending and firing thousands of federal employees, “doesn’t exist”.

Reuters reported, citing Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor, that DOGE was no longer a “centralised entity”. When asked about the agency’s status, Kupor said, “That doesn’t exist.”

Slamming the report, DOGE responded on X, “As usual, this is fake news from Reuters.”

Defending its existence, the agency further claimed that it terminated 78 “wasteful contracts” last week and saved taxpayers $335 million.

“President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to modernize the federal government and reduce waste, fraud and abuse. Just last week, DOGE terminated 78 wasteful contracts and saved taxpayers $335M,” it wrote. “We’ll be back in a few days with our regularly scheduled Friday update.”

DOGE was set up in January and was tasked to shrink the federal agencies rapidly, cut their budgets or redirect their work to priorities as per the US President. OPM, the federal government’s human resources office, has taken over many functions of DOGE, as per Kupor and Reuters reports citing documents.

The suspicions that DOGE may have been disbanded started to rise when Politico reported in June that staffers had “packed up their clothes and bedding” at the department’s headquarters, where they had been living since February. The report added that they were looking for new homes.