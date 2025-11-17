/‘We have nothing to hide’: Trump takes a U-turn, backs release of Epstein files

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Nov 16) that House Republicans should vote to release the files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, despite opposing the measure previously. In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, the president also slammed Democrats for pushing the “hoax”. This comes after recently released emails written by the disgraced financier suggested that Trump “knew about the girls”, an allegation the Republican denied.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown’”.

The 79-year-old president added that the Department of Justice has already started going through tens of thousands of pages and is looking at “various Democrat operatives”, including Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers, and their relationship with Epstein.

Add WION as a Preferred Source