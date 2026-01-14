/'We choose Denmark’: Greenland rejects Trump’s takeover push, US president warns 'big problem for him'

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Tuesday (Jan 13) said that if his country has to choose, it would prefer staying with Denmark. His rejection came as a direct answer to US President Donald Trump’s push to take control of the Arctic territory. He also said that US should understand this very clearly that ‘Greenland does not want to be owned by the United States.’ However, Trump dismissed his remarks saying that he does not know who the Greenland Prime Minister is and that the Greenland problem is a big problem.

Speaking to reporters alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Nielsen said, "If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark. One thing must be clear to everyone: Greenland does not want to be owned by the United States. Greenland does not want to be governed by the United States. Greenland does not want to be part of the United States."

Trump slammed Nielsen and said that "disagreed" with Nielsen, stressing that he had "no idea" who he was. “Who said that? Well, that's their problem. I disagree with him. I don't know who he is. Don't know anything about him. But that's gonna be a big problem for him.”

Trump's Greenland controversy

It all started soon after US strike on Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Trump claimed that making the Danish territory part of the United States would serve US national security interests, given its strategic location on the Arctic. Trump argued that US ownership is a necessity to prevent Russia or China from occupying the territory. He claimed that the area is already "covered with Russian and Chinese ships" and mocked Greenland’s own defenses as consisting of just “two dog sleds.” Despite opposition from his NATO allies, Trump has continued with his rhetoric, saying, "I'm a fan of Denmark, too, I have to tell you. And you know, they've been very nice to me…But you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean that they own the land." He also declared that United States will make a deal with Greenland either the “hard way or the easy way.”

While Trump insisted that America “absolutely needs Greenland”, and it may use military options for the same, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged America to stop "threatening." "The US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom," Frederiksen said. Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen and all five major parties issued a joint statement, asserting, “We don't want to be Americans.”

Why is Greenland important?