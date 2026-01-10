/NATO’s future at risk? Denmark warns US takeover of Greenland could end the alliance.

Denmark warns that any US military action to seize Greenland could end NATO and fracture Western unity. Trump seeks American control of the Arctic island, but Copenhagen and Greenland firmly reject the takeover bid.
President Trump says the US will take Greenland "the easy way or the hard way, whether they like it or not." Trump's push to acquire Greenland has escalated into a major row between Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk, with the US exploring options including military use to bring the Arctic island under American control.
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that any US military move to seize Greenland could effectively end NATO and shatter allied unity in the Arctic and beyond. Copenhagen insists Greenland is not for sale and that existing defence agreements already give the US strong military access to the strategic island without a change of sovereignty.
The US argues it needs Greenland to block Russia and China in the Arctic as climate change opens new sea routes and makes the region strategically vital. Greenland's location between North America and Europe, combined with its sparse population and vast territory, makes it a key prize in the era of Arctic geopolitics and great-power competition.
Greenland's political leaders have rejected Trump's takeover bid, declaring "we do not want to be Americans" and insisting the island belongs to the Greenlandic people. Greenland's foreign minister has demanded direct participation in all talks between the US and Denmark, saying nothing about Greenland should happen without Greenland having a voice at the table.
A military clash between the US and Denmark over Greenland would pit two NATO members against each other in an unprecedented alliance crisis. European allies are rallying behind Copenhagen, with officials stressing that Greenland's security is already covered by NATO and does not require a change of flag or US military seizure of Danish territory.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is planning talks with Danish officials on Greenland's future, while Rubio has told lawmakers Trump prefers to buy Greenland rather than invade it. However, other US officials have refused to rule out using force, leaving uncertainty over whether diplomacy can resolve the dispute or whether the US will pursue military options.
Most likely outcome is a tighter security deal between the US, Denmark and Greenland that expands American military access while preserving Greenlandic sovereignty. How these three parties handle this dispute will shape wider global norms on great-power pressure and whether international law protecting small, strategic territories will hold up in the new Arctic era.