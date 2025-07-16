/‘We cannot give more’: Indonesia says reaching trade deal with US was ‘extraordinary struggle’

Indonesia on Wednesday (Jul 16) said that it had reached a trade deal with the United States following an “extraordinary struggle” in discussions. This comes after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jul 15) said that a deal had been struck after talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The negotiations have resulted in reduced US tariff rates on exports from the Southeast Asian country from 32 per cent to 19 per cent. The deal is among the few to finalise so far with the Trump administration ahead of the August 1 deadline for negotiations.

“This is an extraordinary struggle by our negotiating team led by the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs,” Hasan Nasbi, the Indonesian president’s spokesperson, told reporters on Wednesday.

He also said that Prabowo had negotiated directly with Trump during a phone conversation, without sharing further details.

The Indonesian president later said that his government understood the interests of the US in trade negotiations. He added that the two nations will continue to negotiate even after reaching a deal, saying, “We’ve given our offer, we cannot give more.”

In a post on social media, the President wrote that the two sides “agreed and concluded to take trade relations between Indonesia and the United States into a new era of mutual benefit between our two great nations.”

Earlier in April, Trump had imposed a 32 per cent tariff on goods from Indonesia. He later paused the so-called “reciprocal” tariffs, giving countries a deadline of August 1 to negotiate a deal with the US.

“Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia. I dealt directly with their highly respected President,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Tuesday (Jul 15) morning. “DETAILS TO FOLLOW!!!”

The trade deal between the US and Indonesia marks the fourth agreement announced in three months. Earlier this month, Trump announced a deal had been made with Vietnam, without sharing further information.