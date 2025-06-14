/'We are ready for years of continued combat,' says Iran

Israel-Iran war: After the retaliation strikes on Israel post its Operation Rising Lion on Friday (June 13), Iran has now said it is ready for "years of continued combat." The Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said Iranian armed forces are fully equipped and prepared for enduring and fighting years of war.

"The evils and crimes of the Zionist regime will undoubtedly shorten their evil and unfortunate life and strengthen the national determination and defensive and offensive power of powerful Iran to collapse this evil regime," the minister said, news agency Mehr reported.

"We are fully prepared and will support our operational forces in any way we can. We are ready for years of continued combat, and the armed forces are fully equipped," Nasirzadeh added.

"The Zionist criminals should definitely expect a crushing and regretful response from our armed forces," he further added.

This came before Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles on Israel on Saturdays (June 14) and damaged the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Force.

'With the Strength of a Lion'

Before launching Operation Rising Lion and killing top Iranian officials, the Netanyahu government tracked the movements of those scientists and officials.

This was done jointly by the Israeli military intelligence and the Mossad foreign intelligence service. The Israeli teams used the code name - “With the Strength of a Lion" - one of the officials told the American news agency.

The officials, who talked to the agency on the condition of anonymity, said they do not know when and how the weapons were smuggled into Iran.

Israel's Aerial Attack on Iran

Israel launched a barrage of airstrikes on Iran under its Operation Rising Lion on Friday (June 13). Dozens of Israeli Israeli jets targeted Iran's nuclear and military sites. Major General Hossein Salami, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in the Israeli strikes along with multiple other key officials. The Iranian media called the strikes a "direct assassination by Zionist forces."