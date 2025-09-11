/'We are betrayed': Qatar PM warns 'collective response' against Israel for Doha attack - Another war in the region?

A day after Israel attacked Doha, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, slammed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and warned that ‘there will be a collective response from regional allies.' He also accused Netanyahu of wasting Qatar's time in mediation efforts and leading the West Asian region into “chaos”. He confirmed Qatari officers were critically injured in Israel’s attack on Doha and warned that the entire Gulf region is now at risk. He also revealed that Qatar is reassessing its role as a mediator. Calling Israel's action a ‘state terror’, Al-Thani said that Netanyahu should be brought to justice, highlighting that he is wanted at the International Criminal Court.

In an interview with CNN, Qatari PM Al-Thani said, "Israeli attack is state terror. I have no words to express how enraged we are at such an action … this is state terror. We are betrayed. About Netanyahu, he said, "He needs to be brought to justice. He’s the one who’s wanted at the (International Criminal Court). He’s breaking every law – he broke every international law." He also added, “There is a response that will happen from the region. This response is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners in the region.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Israel strikes Doha

Israel on Tuesday (Sep 9) launched an airstrike in Qatar's Doha, claiming that it was against "the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the strike against senior Hamas leaders in Doha was a ‘fully independent Israeli operation.’ The statement stated that the operation was carried out “solely by Israel”, without external coordination or foreign involvement. “Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility,” the statement read. However, issuing a statement, Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that the US administration was informed about the airstrike, adding that Trump's Middle East envoy was asked to inform the Qataris, “which he did.” She added that Trump "feels very badly" about the location of the attack, terming Qatar a 'close ally.'