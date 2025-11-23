Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘Wants Trump to chase her’, ‘I’m enjoying her misery’: Laura Loomer’s attack on Marjorie Taylor Greene

‘Wants Trump to chase her’, ‘I’m enjoying her misery’: Laura Loomer’s attack on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 17:34 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 17:34 IST
‘Wants Trump to chase her’, ‘I’m enjoying her misery’: Laura Loomer’s attack on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Loomer accused Greene of planting “a nasty story about me in the NYT and lied about me and created such a mess so that I wasn’t able to work on” Trump’s campaign in March of 2023.

 

 

Donald Trump's ally, Laura Loomer, has launched a verbal attack on Marjorie Taylor Greene, the former ally of the US president. She recently announced her sudden resignation. This shocked Trump so much, the American president called her a "traitor" and said that he was open to reconciliation.

Loomer attacked Greene in a series of posts on X, saying Greene “wants Trump to chase her” and claiming "it's all about the money for her.” She added, “Always has been. She’s doing this for the money. Expect to see her portfolio explode between now and January 2026. Marjorie TRADER Greene,” while noting that Greene’s “federal pension kicks in on January 3, 2026.”

Loomer accused Greene of planting “a nasty story about me in the NYT and lied about me and created such a mess so that I wasn’t able to work on” Trump’s campaign in March of 2023.

Add WION as a Preferred Source


“I am not ashamed to say that I am enjoying MTG’s misery. What comes around goes around. I am truly enjoying watching her get a dose of her own medicine. There is nothing I love more than when revenge is delivered,” she added.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Saturday (Nov 22) that he was open to reconciliation with Georgia GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene after she announced her unexpected resignation. “Sure, why not? I mean, I get along with everybody,” Trump told reporters when asked if he had any plans to reconcile with her.

“I just disagreed with her philosophy. She started backing perhaps the worst Republican congressman in our history,” Trump said to reporters a short time ago.

Trending Stories

Also read: 'Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown went BAD': Trump reacts to his ally's resignation, says it's because he 'refused to return her phone calls'

Trump, while reacting to the surprising resignation of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, said on Saturday (Nov 22) that "Marjorie went BAD".



About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics