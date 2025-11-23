/‘Wants Trump to chase her’, ‘I’m enjoying her misery’: Laura Loomer’s attack on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Donald Trump's ally, Laura Loomer, has launched a verbal attack on Marjorie Taylor Greene, the former ally of the US president. She recently announced her sudden resignation. This shocked Trump so much, the American president called her a "traitor" and said that he was open to reconciliation.

Loomer attacked Greene in a series of posts on X, saying Greene “wants Trump to chase her” and claiming "it's all about the money for her.” She added, “Always has been. She’s doing this for the money. Expect to see her portfolio explode between now and January 2026. Marjorie TRADER Greene,” while noting that Greene’s “federal pension kicks in on January 3, 2026.”

Loomer accused Greene of planting “a nasty story about me in the NYT and lied about me and created such a mess so that I wasn’t able to work on” Trump’s campaign in March of 2023.

“I am not ashamed to say that I am enjoying MTG’s misery. What comes around goes around. I am truly enjoying watching her get a dose of her own medicine. There is nothing I love more than when revenge is delivered,” she added.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Saturday (Nov 22) that he was open to reconciliation with Georgia GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene after she announced her unexpected resignation. “Sure, why not? I mean, I get along with everybody,” Trump told reporters when asked if he had any plans to reconcile with her.

“I just disagreed with her philosophy. She started backing perhaps the worst Republican congressman in our history,” Trump said to reporters a short time ago.

Trump, while reacting to the surprising resignation of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, said on Saturday (Nov 22) that "Marjorie went BAD".



