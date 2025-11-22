/'Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown went BAD': Trump reacts to his ally's resignation, says it's because he 'refused to return her phone calls'

US President Donald Trump, while reacting to the surprising resignation of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, said on Saturday (Nov 22) that "Marjorie went BAD".

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” MTG's lengthy resignation statement on X read.

The American president had hit out at her and called her a “traitor” over collaboration with Republican Representative Tom Massie of Kentucky. Tom backed the measure requiring the Justice Department to release the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On his Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits’.”

“Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her,” Trump added.