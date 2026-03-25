/'Very close to meeting objectives', says White House as Tehran rejects US ceasefire plan

During the White House press briefing on Wednesday (March 25), press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the United States is steadily weakening Iran’s military strength, targeting both its offensive and defensive systems, and insisted that Operation Epic Fury has proven to be ‘a resounding military triumph’. She said that around 9,000 strikes have been carried out so far, with Iranian naval force, particularly minelayers, being heavily damaged, describing the campaign as effectively ‘annihilating’ the fleet.

She argued that this marks the most significant destruction of a navy within a three-week period since World War II. According to Leavitt, "US military efforts grow more successful with each passing day", adding that Iran’s ability to target commercial shipping is being steadily reduced. Highlighting progress, she said, "For all of these reasons US is very close to meeting the core objectives of Operation Epic Fury," and emphasized that at 25 days into the conflict, the US remains "ahead of schedule". She further claimed Iran’s nuclear program has been "crushed", pushing the leadership to search for an "exit ramp".

Leavitt also pointed out that after threats from Donald Trump to strike Iranian energy facilities, Tehran showed willingness to negotiate. She said that "President Trump is willing to listen," and mentioned that he has held "productive conversations" with Iran over the past three days. While maintaining that the president’s position "is always peace", she warned that if Iran does not accept current conditions, the US will escalate further, striking "harder than they have ever been hit before". She added, "President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell," and said Iran’s previous "miscalculation" resulted in major losses, including leadership, naval assets, and air defenses.

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Here's what White House said on ‘boots on the ground’

During questions, Leavitt was asked whether the president would seek approval from Congress if the operation continued or expanded, particularly with the possibility of ground troops. She replied that authorization is not needed at this stage "because we're currently in major combat operations". She explained that the mission was expected to last four to six weeks and is currently on day 25. Although lawmakers were informed beforehand as a "courtesy" and continue to receive updates, she maintained the administration is acting within the law.

Addressing constitutional concerns, it was noted that Congress holds the authority to declare war, though both chambers recently rejected efforts to restrict the president’s powers. On rising fuel costs, Leavitt said the president is acting in the interest of Americans, saying he is "doing this for you [Americans]" and has the "courage to step up and do what's right" for national security. She added that after the conflict, the administration plans to "continue to unleash American energy dominance", while ensuring prices remain "as low as he can" during the war.

Trump is engaged in 'productive conversations' with Iran, White House claims

Leavitt confirmed that diplomatic engagement with Iran is ongoing, despite reports from Iranian state media suggesting otherwise. She dismissed a circulating proposal as "speculative", saying "There are elements of truth to it," but that some coverage has not been "entirely factual", declining to discuss the "nitty gritty" of negotiations.

Responding to remarks from Mike Johnson that the conflict may be nearing its end, she said the US is achieving its goals "expeditiously" but stressed that Trump prefers flexibility. "It's the Pentagon's job to provide those options to the commander-in-chief," she said, without elaborating further. On oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, Leavitt said there is no firm timeline but efforts are underway to restore normal flow "as quickly as we can". She cited coordination with the International Energy Agency to release additional reserves, along with a temporary nationwide fuel waiver announced by Lee Zeldin to provide "additional flexibility".

When asked about possible US support for Israel’s operations in Lebanon and the humanitarian impact, she declined to comment on military involvement but said the president is concerned and aims to counter threats from Iran and groups like Hezbollah, "who have terrorised Lebanon for far too long".

Pressed again on the possibility of deploying troops, she did not provide details. Regarding the reported 15-point peace proposal, she said, "If you've heard it from the President of the United States, obviously it's true," while warning against relying on anonymous sources and avoiding specifics. Finally, addressing criticism that US demands have shifted from preventing nuclear weapons to restricting enrichment, Leavitt said the president has been "quite clear" about expectations from Iran’s leadership.