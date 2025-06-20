/'US bombs cannot penetrate Fordow facility': Former IRGC commander claims Iran evacuated nuclear material to 'safe place'

As Israel continues to attack Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran has boasted that all of its nuclear material had been moved to a "safe place" before Israeli missiles hit its nuclear plants.

In the past week, Israel has hit Natanz, Isfahan, Khandab and Arak nuclear facilities, with the aim to stop Iran from building nuclear weapons.

"Israel hit Natanz, Isfahan, Khandab and Arak, but they had already been evacuated," Iranian commander Mohsen Rezaei said on Thursday, writes Daily Mail, the Telegraph reports.

"All materials have been moved to a safe location," he added.

Iranian Fars News Agency reported that Rezaei stressed that Iran's nuclear facilities were well fortified against any potential attack by Israel.

Talking about the Fordow nuclear facility, the commander said that it cannot be penetrated by bombs. “The most the United States can do is target the Fordow facility,” he said, “but even that cannot be penetrated by bombs.”

He said that Iran's response to Israel was rational and calculated and added that Iran is "punishing the enemy" and "will continue to do so until it backs down and surrenders".

Tehran “will not give up its position and will continue to resist any attempt to impose external conditions," Rezaei added.

All about Fordow nuclear facility

Israel has been targeting Iran's nuclear facilities since the beginning of the war. However, Iran's Fordow facility cannot be easily attacked as it is built inside a mountain and is a heavily guarded complex.

The secretive and heavily guarded complex is built close to the holy city of Qom. There have been speculations about its true nature and size since it was first made public in 2009.

The site is reportedly protected by Iranian and Russian surface-to-air missile systems. But, those air defenses have likely been already struck in the Israeli attacks.

If Israel wants to destroy the Fordow nuclear facility, the US has to intervene and help in attacking the site.