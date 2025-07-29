/'Trump loves Scotland': US president opens new golf course in Aberdeen, will be heading home with focus on Gaza war

US President Donald Trump opened his new golf course in Aberdeen during his visit to Scotland on Tuesday (July 29). The president, after cutting the ribbons, played a round of golf before returning to Washington. Trump was accompanied by his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Junior as he cut a long red ribbon to mark the official opening of the golf course.

During the ceremony, the US president's signature song "YMCA" was being played at the course, and then the family exited the tee area before he hit a drive.

“We’ll play it very quickly and then I go back to D.C. and we put out fires all over the world,” Trump said at the opening ceremony. He told the crowd that he loved Scotland, and promised a "special decade" coming up.

While referring to reaching a ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia, he added, “We did one yesterday, as you know, we stopped the war. “That’s much more important than playing golf. As much as I like it, it’s much more important."

As Trump hit the drive, his son Eric also did the same, followed by Irish professional golfer Paul McGinley and American professional golfer Rich Beem.

Moreover, Trump called the Aberdeen course “an unbelievable development” during his remarks.

As they were about to leave the course, a reporter asked a question as he shouted, asking what he would say to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the war in Gaza. To this, Trump replied, "he's trying to get things straightened out."

“I guess we’re going to be hitting a couple of balls. And we’re going to play the round,” he added. “I’ll be playing quickly and then I’ll be heading back. I look forward to that, but I really look forward to playing," Trump said, referring to the Israel-Gaza war.

Know about new golf course

The new 18-hole golf course is located outside of Aberdeen, a city in Scotland. It will be named after US President Donald Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was also born in Scotland.

Notably, Trump owns two other golf courses in Scotland, one of which was opened in 2012 in Aberdeen and another opened in 2014, located in Turnberry.