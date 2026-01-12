/'Trump is not Obama': Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi calls for immediate US intervention in Iran

In a bid to persuade Donald Trump for US intervention in Iran amid intensified protests, Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahalvi on Monday (Jan 12) resorted to ego-stroking the US president by saying "President Trump is not Obama" and his word of support for the protesters reflect that, adding that "The President is a man of action and a man of peace" and should immidately take action against Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime to "bring about the greatest peace the world has ever seen."

"The President is a man of action and a man of peace. Now, he can act to bring about the greatest peace the world has ever seen: by helping Iranians finally end this criminal regime," he posted on X.

Pahalvi stressed that "The regime is weak and on its back legs" and Iranians are ready to topple it. He urged Donald Trump not to engage in negotiations with this "criminal regime."

"The regime is weak and on its back legs. The people are ready to topple it. They do not need boots on the ground. All they need is the action of the leader of the free world. Negotiating with this criminal regime, which is still threatening America and the President, will not bring peace. But immediate action to support these brave protesters will save thousands of lives and bring lasting peace to the region," the crown prince added.

Reza Pahalvi made these statements, quoting Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's post in which he argued that the United States must intervene to end the brutal oppression of the Iranian regime.

Graham, a close ally of Donald Trump, argued that the United States encouraged the protesters to continue risking their lives; therefore, it must act decisively in Iran. PahalvI, endorsing Graham's view, said "That will be President Trump’s legacy".

These remarks come amid the Trump Administration's mounting rhetoric as protests in the Islamic Republic entered their third week. The US president repeatedly cautioned Iranian authorities against using brutal force to quell the protests and warned that the US would get involved if protesters were killed and would hit the country where it hurts.

According to a US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, nearly 490 people died in brutal crackdowns on protests in Iran, of these killed 48 individuals belonged to security forces. It anticipates the death toll will go up in the coming days.

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last monarch, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was overthrown during the 1979 revolution to establish an Islamic Republic under Ayatollah Ali Khomenai as Supreme Leader.

The exiled crown prince who enraged as prominent opposition voices among Iranians living abroad called on the workers and employees in key sectors of the economy, especially oil, gas and energy, to begin nationwide strikes. "I am certain that by making our street presence more targeted, and at the same time, by cutting off the financial lifelines, we will completely bring the Islamic Republic and its worn-out and fragile repression apparatus to its knees".