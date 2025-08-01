/'Trump is humanitarian with big heart': US President to approve new Gaza aid plan after Witkoff and Huckabee visit Strip

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will travel to Gaza on Friday to inspect food distribution centres before the rollout of a new American aid plan, the White House announced on Thursday (July 31). The trip comes amid growing concern over hunger and limited access to humanitarian support in Gaza, and follows a series of meetings between US and Israeli officials on how best to deliver assistance.

What does the US visit aim to achieve?

“Special envoy Witkoff and Ambassador Huckabee will be travelling into Gaza to inspect the current distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. “The special envoy and the ambassador will brief the president immediately after their visit to approve a final plan for food and aid distribution into the region,” she said. She added, “President Trump is a humanitarian with a big heart, and that’s why he sent special envoy Witkoff to the region in an effort to save lives and end this crisis.”

US officials meet Netanyahu ahead of Gaza trip

Witkoff and Huckabee earlier held a “very productive” meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials to discuss the situation, according to Leavitt. The two American envoys are expected to inspect existing food sites and speak directly with Palestinians affected by the crisis. Their report will help finalise the US strategy, which US President Donald Trump is expected to approve shortly after.

Trump proposes new food centres without fences

On Monday, Trump announced that the US would help establish new food centres in Gaza. While details remain limited, he said these sites would not be fenced, ensuring Palestinians can access aid freely. By Tuesday, Trump added that Israel would be in charge of managing the distribution sites. However, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have reportedly been reluctant to take on the task, citing concerns over troop safety.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation under scrutiny

It remains unclear if the new US plan will involve the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a group already contracted by Israel to distribute food. For the past two months, GHF has been central to aid operations, with the Trump administration approving a $30 million donation to the group. However, the GHF’s centres are located mainly in southern and central Gaza, forcing many Palestinians to travel long and dangerous routes to access basic supplies. Aid groups and the United Nations have raised concerns about Israel’s heavy reliance on GHF.

Trump: Starvation in Gaza must end, but Israel must act too