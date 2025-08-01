/'Disagreeing in a very real way': Trump suspects Netanyahu is dragging Gaza war for political gain

US President Donald Trump believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be prolonging the war in Gaza for political reasons, according to a report by The Atlantic, which cites two unnamed US administration officials.

Trump unhappy with Netanyahu’s war stance

The report says Trump thinks Netanyahu’s approach is standing in the way of reaching a ceasefire and is harming US efforts to stabilise the region and boost economic partnerships. Despite these concerns, Trump is unlikely to take strong action against the Israeli leader. A White House official told The Atlantic that there is “no significant rupture” in the relationship, saying, “Allies can sometimes disagree, even in a very real way.”

Frustration over Gaza aid and hunger crisis

The US President is reportedly frustrated by reports of a hunger crisis in Gaza, which is affecting his push for a peace deal. To assess the situation independently, US envoy Steve Witkoff is currently visiting Israel. According to the officials, part of Witkoff’s trip is to get a clear picture of how Israel is handling humanitarian aid deliveries to the region.

Trump still blames Hamas for failed truce talks

Even with growing concerns about Netanyahu’s intentions, Trump still mainly blames Hamas for the collapse of truce negotiations, the officials told the publication.

US officials to enter Gaza on Friday

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will enter Gaza on Friday. The visit will focus on inspecting food distribution centres and speaking directly with Palestinians to understand the real situation on the ground. Leavitt described their earlier meeting with Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials as “very productive”, focused on speeding up aid delivery.

Trump set to approve final Gaza aid plan