/'Totally rejected India': Trump administration's shift towards Pakistan due to his ego, claims former US envoy Rahm Emanuel

Rahm Emanuel, the former US envoy to Japan, recently criticised the Trump administration's foreign policy, saying it has totally rejected India in favour of Pakistan. The former Chicago mayor and Democratic Party operative was speaking about the President Donald Trump's foreign policy shift towards South Asia at an event organised by The Wall Street Journal.

Donald Trump threw away 40 years of diplomatic efforts on India

Four US presidents invested years in pulling India closer to America, but now India has been totally rejected by the Trump administration, Emanuel said. “We have picked Pakistan over India.”

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Emanuel claimed that the Trump administration has effectively picked Pakistan as its primary regional partner in South Asia, calling it a "major strategic blunder" because India is a critical counterweight to China’s influence.

“The President of the United States has literally thrown away 40 years of meticulous strategic planning and preparation and enhancing and warming the relationship through Democratic-Republican administrations, even in his first [term].”

Trump's 'Nobel obsession' and ego may have caused him to shift towards Pakistan

Emanuel alleged that Trump’s foreign policy shift was partially fuelled by ego after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to credit Trump for brokering a ceasefire that ended Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025.

India maintained that the ceasefire was a bilateral decision, but Trump repeatedly claimed credit for it, saying it is one of several wars he stopped. At the time, Trump had hoped for a Nobel Peace Prize, which Pakistan endorsed, and India did not.

“He threw it all away because Modi would not say that the President deserves a Nobel Prize for the ceasefire that he worked out, ” Emanuel said.

Trump family's conflict of interest in Pakistan

Emanuel also raised concerns over financial ties between the Trump family and Pakistan, in the wake of a business deal involving the Pakistan Crypto Council and a firm in which Trump’s sons and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reportedly hold stakes.

"And the President, out of ego and then out of money from Pakistan that was paying both his son and [Zach] Witkoff’s son. This is a major strategic blunder that China has used to their advantage,” said Emanuel.

Emanuel criticised Trump’s tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Indian goods, partly due to India buying Russian oil that Washington alleged funds Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The high tariffs and the ending of sanctions waivers for Russian oil purchases placed the bilateral relationship under severe stress.

Trump, meanwhile, teases a possible trip to Pakistan amid reports of Asim Munir visiting Washington

Trump has meanwhile praised Pakistan's leadership for acting as a mediator in to end the war involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Pakistan had embraced the Trump narrative that he ended the India-Pakistan conflict, with some reports suggesting Pakistan nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump could possibly visit Islamabad if a final deal is reached to end the Iran war. Islamabad hosted talks that led to a temporary pause, and is keen to host the second round. Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir has meanwhile visited Iran, with some reports suggesting he might also go to Washington, DC.