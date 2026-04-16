/Lalit Modi breaks silence on India-Pakistan cricket ties; explains why bilateral series remains a dream

Can fans ever see India and Pakistan playing bilateral cricket again? Perhaps not!

IPL founder Lalit Modi has provided a reality check behind the lack of bilateral cricket between the arch-rivals and why it might remain a distant dream for everyone, at least in the near future. India and Pakistan share tense geopolitical relations, and with recent history fuelling it, the two cannot think of getting together on a cricket field outside of the ICC events.

So, where does the problem lie?

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Modi pointed out the root cause behind the lack of bilateral cricket between the two powerhouses. Speaking on ‘The Overlap Podcast’ with Michael Vaughan, Modi said that the politicisation of the Pakistan Cricket Board is a significant reason for restricting the resumption of head-to-head cricket between India and Pakistan.

Modi stressed that had the PCB been run independently, without any political influence, there could have been some traction.



“The problem is, if the Pakistan Cricket Board were independent and ran independently without political influence, we would have some traction. But today, it is so politicised by the powers that be,” Modi said.



Further commenting on how things usually shape up at the political level, Modi admitted to rising tensions at the top, which are unlikely to fade away anytime soon. The IPL founder concluded by saying that we cannot expect cricket to take precedence.



“There is tension at the political level, and that is not going away. It’s only going to get worse, so I fear for the players,” he said, before concluding, “I don’t think it will be possible in the near future. Realistically, I don’t see anything happening there.”



Summing up, Modi said, “Pakistan is a problem. That’s all I can say.”

‘I resumed IND-PAK cricket’

Claiming to be the flag-bearer to resume India-Pakistan cricket in 2006, Modi recalled reviving engagement through exhibition matches and tournaments.



“I was the first one after nine years to bring India and Pakistan together in 2006 with the Friendship Series. I started with the Glasgow match and then did another one in Abu Dhabi when the new stadium was built. We brought them back together,” he said.



Modi, however, was also the mind behind including Pakistani players in the IPL, with several superstars featuring across almost all eight franchises.

