/‘To clearly communicate Romania’s protest’: Bucharest summons Russian ambassador over drone intrusion

Romania on Sunday (Sep 14) summoned the Russian ambassador to Bucharest after the entry of a Russian drone into its airspace during an attack on neighbouring Ukraine. Romania strongly condemned the incident, which marked the second where Russian drones had violated a NATO country’s airspace after a similar drone incursion in Polish airspace. The Russian drone incursion also sparked criticism from the European Union, which called Moscow’s actions a “reckless” threat to security.

Foreign Minister Oana Toiu told private TV channel Digi 24 that Russian Ambassador Vladimir Lipaev would be summoned to the ministry on Sunday evening to “clearly communicate Romania’s protest” over the drone intrusion.

According to the Romanian defence ministry, two F-16s were scrambled late Saturday as Russia launched fresh attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. The aircraft picked up a drone crossing into Romanian airspace before it disappeared from radar near the border village of Chilia Veche.

Earlier on Wednesday (Sep 10), Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the NATO member invoked Article 4 of the Western defence alliance for urgent talks after Russian drones violated its airspace.

‘Irresponsible actions’

In a statement, Romania’s defence ministry said that it “strongly condemns the irresponsible actions of the Russian Federation and emphasizes that they represent a new challenge to regional security and stability in the Black Sea area.” It added, “such incidents demonstrate the Russian Federation's lack of respect for international law.”

‘Blatant violation of EU sovereignty’

The European Union also condemned Russian actions, calling it a “reckless” threat to security following the drone intrusion on Saturday (Sep 13).

In a statement on X, President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, “Russia’s incursion into Romanian airspace is once again a blatant violation of EU sovereignty and a serious threat to regional security.” She added, “We are working closely with Romania and all Member States to protect the EU territory.”

Foreign policy chief of the EU, Kaja Kallas, in a statement, said, “The violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is yet another unacceptable breach of an EU member state’s sovereignty.”

“This continued reckless escalation threatens regional security. We stand in solidarity with Romania. I am in close contact with the Romanian government,” Kallas wrote on X.